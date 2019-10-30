|
Jane Kaelin Faith
Crestwodd - Jane Kaelin Faith (Nana), 67
Passed away Oct. 30, 2019 after a long, courageous, battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Kaelin. She is survived by father, Lawrence Kaelin, brothers; Alan Kaelin and Bernie Kaelin, sisters; Barb (Ron) Mercer, Margie Zaring, Laurie (Steve) Wiedemer, Donna Kaelin, Mary Beth (Eddy) Fields, Karen (Ed) Murner, and Ann Kaelin. Daughter Mary Jo Petersen, Grandchildren; Hunter Petersen, Justin Petersen, and Savanna Harkleroad.
Visitation Friday 2-8 Friday Nov. 1 2019 at Stoess Funeral Home, funeral 10:00 am ,Saturday Nov. 2 2019 St. Aloysius Catholic Church Pewee Valley KY. Burial at Floydsburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to CBC group 4003 Kresge Way Ste 500 Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019