Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Pewee Valley, KY
Jane Kaelin Faith Obituary
Jane Kaelin Faith

Crestwodd - Jane Kaelin Faith (Nana), 67

Passed away Oct. 30, 2019 after a long, courageous, battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Kaelin. She is survived by father, Lawrence Kaelin, brothers; Alan Kaelin and Bernie Kaelin, sisters; Barb (Ron) Mercer, Margie Zaring, Laurie (Steve) Wiedemer, Donna Kaelin, Mary Beth (Eddy) Fields, Karen (Ed) Murner, and Ann Kaelin. Daughter Mary Jo Petersen, Grandchildren; Hunter Petersen, Justin Petersen, and Savanna Harkleroad.

Visitation Friday 2-8 Friday Nov. 1 2019 at Stoess Funeral Home, funeral 10:00 am ,Saturday Nov. 2 2019 St. Aloysius Catholic Church Pewee Valley KY. Burial at Floydsburg Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to CBC group 4003 Kresge Way Ste 500 Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
