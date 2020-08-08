1/1
Jane Koenig Crowe
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Koenig Crowe

Louisville - Jane Koenig Crowe, 68, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born July 8, 1952 in LaSalle, IL to John Koenig and Adele Sobkoviak Koenig.

Jane was a graduate of LaSalle Peru High School, class of 1970. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and her Master's in Education from Spalding University. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 40 years. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Jane enjoyed cooking and baking but her greatest joy was being the grandmother of five boys.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Koenig Wren.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Patrick J. Crowe; daughter, Liz Crowe Braun (Chris); son, Tim Crowe (Stephanie); five grandsons, Nicholas, William and Matthew Braun; Benjamin and Davis Crowe; brother, Michael Koenig; two sisters, Maryann Boehm (Michael), Nancy Roop (Jeff) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Her Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to the Holy Trinity Parish Louisville Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/htparish.lou/).

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Levine Children's Hospital or Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

https://atriumhealth.org/medical-services/childrens-services/levine-childrens-hospital/give-back

https://www.svdplou.org/donate-now/

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved