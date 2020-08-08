Jane Koenig Crowe
Louisville - Jane Koenig Crowe, 68, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was born July 8, 1952 in LaSalle, IL to John Koenig and Adele Sobkoviak Koenig.
Jane was a graduate of LaSalle Peru High School, class of 1970. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and her Master's in Education from Spalding University. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 40 years. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Jane enjoyed cooking and baking but her greatest joy was being the grandmother of five boys.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Koenig Wren.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Patrick J. Crowe; daughter, Liz Crowe Braun (Chris); son, Tim Crowe (Stephanie); five grandsons, Nicholas, William and Matthew Braun; Benjamin and Davis Crowe; brother, Michael Koenig; two sisters, Maryann Boehm (Michael), Nancy Roop (Jeff) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Her Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to the Holy Trinity Parish Louisville Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/htparish.lou/
).
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Levine Children's Hospital or Society of St. Vincent de Paul. https://atriumhealth.org/medical-services/childrens-services/levine-childrens-hospital/give-back https://www.svdplou.org/donate-now/ www.RattermanBrothers.com