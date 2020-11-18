1/1
Jane Lee Brumleve
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Lee Brumleve

Louisville - Jane Lee (King) Parlier Brumleve born January 13, 1927 passed away on November 11, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born in New Albany, IN and lived many years in the Huntington, WV area, Louisville, KY and Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by three children - Sandra (Jack) Groover of Savannah, GA, Michael (Fern) Parlier of Louisville, KY and Jon Parlier of Hunington, WV. She leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. A celebration of life is planned at a future date.

Arch L. Heady-Cralle in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved