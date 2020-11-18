Jane Lee BrumleveLouisville - Jane Lee (King) Parlier Brumleve born January 13, 1927 passed away on November 11, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born in New Albany, IN and lived many years in the Huntington, WV area, Louisville, KY and Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by three children - Sandra (Jack) Groover of Savannah, GA, Michael (Fern) Parlier of Louisville, KY and Jon Parlier of Hunington, WV. She leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. A celebration of life is planned at a future date.Arch L. Heady-Cralle in charge of arrangements.