Jane Lohmeyer
Jane Lohmeyer

Louisville - died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky. She would have turned 83 in December. She had a good life. Her parents were Walter H. Lohmeyer and Margaret Fleischer Lohmeyer, both of whom preceded her in death. She is now reunited with them in Heaven. Her kind and loving spirit is now being shared with those in her new Heavenly home.

She worked in the Claims Department of Ohio Casualty for 37.5 years and retired in December of 1992. She loved crafting, reading, and enjoying doing whatever fun project she and Ellen got into. They made several big doll houses...one for Ronald McDonald House here in Louisville. She was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She loved her patio home in Wesley Manor Retirement Village.

Ellen Lohmeyer is her surviving sister, and they were the only two siblings having spent 78 years together both in the same home life and a lot of their work life at Ohio Casualty. Other survivors are 6 first cousins, who all but 1 live out of state. She had numerous other cousins that are not first cousins. She is also survived by a Godson...Mark Phieler of Minnesota and her son, Thomas, her great-godson.

Many many thanks go to the wonderful people in Audubon West Hospital and the doctors who were so kind and caring for her while she was there as a patient.

The funeral will be on Thursday, October 01 at 10 AM, with visitation from 4PM to 8PM on Wednesday and from 9AM to 10 AM on Thursday. It will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. In lieu of flowers she would have wanted any remembrances be given to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 4205 Gardiner View Ave., Louisville, KY 40213 or the Christ Care Fund of Wesley Manor Retirement Village , 5012 E. Manslick Rd., Louisville, KY 40219.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
