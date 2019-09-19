|
Jane Lorenz Crecelius
Louisville - 95, of Crescent Hill in Louisville, KY went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, to join her beloved husband, Thomas Turner Crecelius. She was the daughter of Carl Wilton and Harriette Rowland Lorenz. Jane graduated from Atherton High School and the University of Louisville with a degree in Chemistry before working for the United States Army Map Service. Jane and her husband later owned and operated a pharmacy in Irvington, KY in the 1950s. She was a long-time member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church and continued to participate in church activities into her 90s.
Jane loved to play games with her grandchildren and bridge with her friends. She also had a true green thumb and loved to be in her back yard, tending to her garden and bird feeders. Jane had great talent and passion for her clarinet and her sewing and knitting. Jane performed in many bands throughout her life, including being a charter member of the River City Concert Band, Crescent Hill Baptist Church Orchestra, Indiana University Southeast Concert Band, and The Hot Brats, a small German band that held weekly spirited rehearsals in her living room. She created many beautiful quilts and rugs. For many years she contributed her time and talents to the Cabbage Patch Settlement House supporting at-risk children and families. Many of her friends and relatives have hand-knitted dishcloths in their kitchen thanks to Jane.
Jane was preceded by her two sisters, Elise Lorenz Hoffman and Hilda Lorenz Miller and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Flynn Crecelius. Jane is survived by her brother, Charlie Lorenz; three children: Jeff, Sue (Denward), and William (Anne); seven grandchildren: Kate (Conor), Tom (Lauren), Samuel, Eleanor, Sarah, William, and Anna; three great grandchildren: Clare, Ryan, and Sarah; and eight nieces and nephews: Mike, Rusty, LuAnn, Lucy, Steve, Nancy, Emily, and Sally.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm on Monday, September 23, at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Avenue, with interment at Resthaven Memorial Park and Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be at the church from 11am - 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be sent to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.
Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019