Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3521 Goldsmith Lane
Jane Marie Cubbage

Jane Marie Cubbage Obituary
Jane Marie Cubbage

Louisville - Jane Marie Cubbage, 71, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Jane was born in Louisville to the late James and Laverne Wallace. She was a long-time member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and worked at Sullivan University in the Admissions Office.

Left to cherish Jane's memory is her loving husband of 44 years, Don Cubbage; son, Chuck Cubbage; sisters, Judy Hall (David) and Mary Elizabeth Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass for Jane will be at 10 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3-8 PM on Thursday, October 3 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial donations may be made in Jane's memory to . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
