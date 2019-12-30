|
Jane "Janie" Marie Estes
Louisville - Jane (Janie) Marie Estes, 59, of Louisville, attained her heavenly wings Sunday, December 15 surrounded by her family and extended family.
After graduating from Iroquois High School, Janie started a long career in the service industry. Her kind, fun loving and generous spirit ultimately led her to extensive volunteer work within her church and far beyond.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Wilson Estes and Patricia Strunk Estes. Her legacy will live on through her husband, Edgar Eaves, her daughter, Vera Estes Gregory (Robert), her son, Aidan Estes, brothers, Rodney (Cynthia) and Jeffery Estes, her sister, Anne Estes (Patti), three grandchildren, Austin, Kaelin and Benjamin Gregory, several loving nieces and nephews and countless friends across the country.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 6-8:30pm in Langley Hall at St. Mark's.
There will be a memorial service, Saturday, January 4 at 10am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue.
We will celebrate Janie's life at a reception in Langley Hall at St. Mark's 11:30am - 3:30pm Saturday following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark's ECW, United Crescent Hill Ministry, or JDRF Ky Chapter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020