Jane Marie Osborn Mudd



Bardstown - Jane Marie Osborn Mudd, 88, died June 22, 2020 at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Loretto, KY. Born in Lebanon, KY on July 21st, 1931, to Anita Porter Osborn and William Osborn, Jane lived most of her life in Bardstown, KY, where she was a member of the St. Joseph's Altar Society, St. Joseph's Parish, the Stephen Foster Music Club and numerous bridge and Scrabble clubs. She was the former developer and director of the St. Joseph Learning Center. This accomplishment gave her great satisfaction and reward and was surpassed only by her pride in her children and grandchildren. Jane was a remarkable woman in many ways. She left college to marry and start a family, but completed her Bachelor's degree after her children were grown, and, at the age of 60, received her Master's Degree in Education.



Jane was predeceased by her parents William Osborn, Anita Porter Osborn Caldwell and James A. Caldwell.



She is survived by her children, Lenny Mudd (Helen Mudd), Angela Mudd (Clyde Simmons), Rob Mudd (Kate Waller), Sharon Mudd (Tom Balinski), Sheila Poore (Phil Poore) and Mary Bernadette Mudd. She is survived by her former husband, Leonard Mudd, with whom she had maintained a friendship for more than 70 years. She is survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Mudd, Kristi Dunn, Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, Kate Mudd Broaddus, Colin Simmons, Sarah Litke, William Daniel Mudd Simmons, Benjamin A. Mudd, Nicholas A. Mudd, Isaac Porter Mudd Balinski, Holly Poore, and Jennifer Mudd-Walker. She leaves behind great-grandchildren, Elliot Keeling, Zander Keeling, Cole Fegett, Callie Simmons, William Litke, and Catherine Litke.



Funeral services for Jane include public visitation from 5 - 8 p.m. on June 25, 2020 and 9 - 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home, 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd, Bardstown KY with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. June 26, 2020 in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, 310 West Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY. Rev. Bill Hammer and Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. A private burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, Lebanon KY.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Loretto Motherhouse, Nerinx, KY, or the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, KY. We are deeply grateful for the compassionate, unwavering care that our mother received from the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.



A full memorial will be planned for extended family and friends on Jane's 90th birthday, July 21, 2021.



Due to Covid-19 mask are suggested and social distancing is recommended.



Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









