Jane McCord Robertson
Louisville - Born on April 10, 1933 in Richmond, Kentucky, passed away after a short illness at age 86 on April 13, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Janey was the beloved wife of Bob Robertson, mother to John, Amy, and Rob Robertson, and grandmother to Andrew Robertson, Meredith Robertson, and Rylie Wallace.
Funeral services will be Thursday,1:00 pm at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 311 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Wednesday, April 17 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Louisville Public Media.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019