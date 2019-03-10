|
|
Jane Olson Beckmann
Louisville - Jane Olson Beckmann, 89, of Louisville passed away March 8th with her family at her side.
Born in Chicago Illinois the daughter of the late Walfred and Ada Olson.
She was a former school teacher and Baptist East Hospital auxiliary volunteer for many years.
She enjoyed UK basketball, bridge, and spending time with her grandchildren and grand-dogs.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Beckmann.
She is survived by her daughter Sue Ann (Kyle)Lehmann, granddaughters Emilie Marie Lehmann and Alicia Louise Lehmann, and identical twin sister Jean (Jack)Karl.
Funeral service 10am Tuesday St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 3-7 Monday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019