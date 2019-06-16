|
Jane Owen
Louisville - Nellie "Jane" Owen (Bischoff), 85, of Fern Creek, KY, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Maurice Owen; sons and their wives, Greg & Kim Owen and Jeff & Diane Owen; granddaughters, Jessica Stephens (Heath), Rachel Owen, and Andrea Owen; great granddaughter, Daniella;and siblings, Louise Heil, Ruby Deuser (Buddy) and John Bischoff.
Jane was born Jan 2, 1934 and was a long-standing resident of Fern Creek, KY where she graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1952. She faithfully attended Christ Lutheran Church and also served as the church secretary for 26 years. She was an active member of Moose Lodge #5. Her greatest joys were cooking, baking, camping, and especially her family.
Her funeral is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is 3-8pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to one of the following in Jane's Honor: Christ Lutheran Church, Women of the Moose #573 (Lodge #5) or the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019