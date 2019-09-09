Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Jane Pasternak Obituary
Jane Pasternak

Louisville - Jane Pasternak, 83, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Jane was born in New York, New York to the late Walter and Glatys Stone. She worked for the Jefferson County School Board until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Pasternak; and long-time boyfriend, Roger Ballard.

She is survived by her good friends, James and Sarah Brown and their daughter Emma and Melissa Ballard; and many other great friends throughout Louisville.

Funeral services for Jane will be at 2 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow the service at Resthaven. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM on Monday, September 16 at the Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be to the in memory of Jane. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15, 2019
