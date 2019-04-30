|
Jane Rae Flegal Penick
LOUISVILLE - Jane Rae Flegal Penick, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed peacefully at her home on April 28, 2019.
Born in Clearfield, PA, she was proceeded in death by her parents Harold and Nancy Flegal, her brother Jack Flegal, her sister Joan von Grabow, and her husband, the Rev. Frank W. Penick.
She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Casher and Martha Flegal, and by her children Sharon Sochinski (Jim), Richard Penick (Cynthia) and Jan Penick (Joe), as well as by her granddaughter, Katie Dougherty (Paul).
Jane was an RN and served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.
She was an avid gardener, reader and exceled at any craft - oil painting, sewing, spinning yarn, weaving, and knitting to name a few.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Jane's caregivers for the past 4 years (Bobbie, Shuntai, Sylvia, Joan, Bridgette, Lynn and Debbie), to Portia from the caregiving agency, as well as, to Dr. Charles Hornaday, her physician for over 37 years. The family would also like to thank Hosparus Health for the excellent care she received in her last months.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health or to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates Inc.
Per Jane's wishes there will be no memorial service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019