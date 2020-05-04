Jane S. Jenkins



Charles City, IA - Jane S. Jenkins, 88, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9th St Chautauqua Guest Homes, Inc., Charles City, IA.



She was a native of Fayetteville, NY, born at home, August 14, 1931. She was the youngest of 4 and the first of her family to graduate from college. She graduated from Syracuse University School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as a nurse, primarily in home health, while also raising a family of 5. She married C. Fred Jenkins at Hendricks Chapel, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, in 1956. To this union, 5 children were born. She and Fred made their homes in Cleveland, OH, Monmouth County, NJ and, finally, Louisville, KY. Jane moved to Charles City, IA in May 2019 to be closer to her daughter. The family would like to thank Chautauqua Guest Homes: 9th St and Riverside, as well as St. Croix Hospice, for their loving care and support.



Survivors include her 4 children: Elizabeth R. (Keith) Gross, Timothy C. Jenkins, Jeffrey A. (Lisa) Jenkins, Katharine A. (David) Rose, and 3 grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Jonathan T. Jenkins, parents, sister and 2 brothers.



Cremation has been done, per Jane's wishes. Private services for the family will be held at a later date. Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetary, W. Pittston, PA. Memorials gifts: charity.









