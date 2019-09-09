Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Jane Smith

Jane Smith Obituary
Jane Smith

Louisville - Jane D. Smith, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Jane was born in Eldorado, Ill on April 15, 1932 where she attended elementary and high school. She started dating her husband, John, in high school and they married 2 years after graduation. She then graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in education. She taught school for several years and then became a devoted homemaker once her children were born.

Jane was a member of West Broadway Baptist Church, a woman of deep faith and was an extremely talented musician. She focused her ministry around music. Until very recently, Jane was a choir member/organist in every church that she attended. No matter how busy her life got, she always stood ready to serve others in their time of need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Mayme Dodd.

Jane is lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, John; and children, Mark Smith (Joyce) and Janie Pitcock (Chris). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Heather Barker (Luke), Ashlee Burba (Todd), Lindsey Smith, Noah Pitcock (Raven), Jesse Smith, Annslee Pitcock; and great grandchildren: Declan, Caleb, Freya, and Luca.

Family and friends will be celebrating her life at 12pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-7pm Friday and after 10am Saturday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be sent to West Broadway Baptist Church, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
