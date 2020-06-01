Sister Jane (Hilary) Stuckenborg O.S.U.Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Jane (Hilary) Stuckenborg O.S.U., 89, died at Norton Hospital on May 29, 2020. She was in the 71st year of her religious life. A native of Louisville, she was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1948.During her 33-year career in education, Sister Jane Stuckenborg taught at St. Vincent de Paul, St. Helen, Our Lady of Lourdes, Our Mother of Sorrows, Sacred Heart Model and St. Therese schools in Louisville. She also taught at Pope John XXIII School in Madison, Indiana, St. Peter's School in Columbia, SC, Immaculate Conception School in LaGrange, KY and St. Patrick School in Sidney, NE.Sister Jane also ministered in Peru and taught at the Naval School in Lima, Peru from 1968-71.Sister Jane graduated from Ursuline College, with a bachelor's in education and then earned a master's in education from Spalding University. She served in various positions in finance and administration for the Ursuline Sisters from 1977-83.Sister Jane also served on the vocation team and leadership team from 1992- 96. She then ministered at Marian Home as social services coordinator. Sister Jane was a member of the St. Helen School formation team, volunteered at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish and as a receptionist at Brescia Hall on the Ursuline Campus.Sister Jane Stuckenborg is survived by one niece, three nephews, friends and the Ursuline community of Sisters and Associates.Funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.