Janet A. BrockLouisville - Janet A. Brock, 67 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville, just four days shy of her 68th birthday.She was born November 7, 1952 in Madison, IN a daughter to Jimmy Dean Colegrove, Sr. and Martha Jean Manaugh Colegrove.Janet attended and graduated from Madison Consolidated High School and received her Associates in Nursing from Purdue University. She was a longtime employee of Baptist Health Louisville, retiring in 2018.She was a loving mother and grandmother. Janet always put everyone else's needs or wants before her own, never saying "no" or turning anyone down in need. She also enjoyed being a "second mom" to some of her daughter's friends and the neighborhood children, they looked up to her and in their eyes, she was a hero. Janet had a passion for dogs and would always be the one to take an injured dog bring into her home and give them the love and attention they deserved.In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Bruce A. Brock.Janet is survived by her daughters, Allison Thompson (Shawn) and Erin Love (Melissa); four grandchildren, Linus, Brock, Olivia and Leo; two brothers, Jimmy Colegrove, Jr. (Susan) and Charles Colegrove and other extended family and friends.Funeral Services to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Animal Care Society.