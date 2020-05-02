Janet Ann Ridener
Henryville - Janet Ann Ridener, 54, of Henryville, Indiana passed away May 1, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on September 18, 1965 to the late Richard Dale Beckmann and Wilma Jean (Sweppy) Beckmann. She was a Registered Nurse at Clark Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of Silvercreek Chapel, formerly known as New Hope Baptist Church, the Daughters of America, and the Gideon Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, William Richard Ridener Sr.
Janet is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Richard "Rick" Ridener Jr.; two daughters, Rebekah Ridener and Miranda Ridener; two sisters, Peggy Beckmann and Lois (Jerry) Adams; a brother, Richard Dale Beckmann II; one niece, Elizabeth Adams; and one nephew, Josh Adams.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be conducted privately on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Friends and family are invited to view her service on Facebook live by visiting the Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideon's International (www.sendtheword.org) or The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (www.cholangiocarcinoma.org).
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.kraftfs.com.
Henryville - Janet Ann Ridener, 54, of Henryville, Indiana passed away May 1, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on September 18, 1965 to the late Richard Dale Beckmann and Wilma Jean (Sweppy) Beckmann. She was a Registered Nurse at Clark Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of Silvercreek Chapel, formerly known as New Hope Baptist Church, the Daughters of America, and the Gideon Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, William Richard Ridener Sr.
Janet is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Richard "Rick" Ridener Jr.; two daughters, Rebekah Ridener and Miranda Ridener; two sisters, Peggy Beckmann and Lois (Jerry) Adams; a brother, Richard Dale Beckmann II; one niece, Elizabeth Adams; and one nephew, Josh Adams.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be conducted privately on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Friends and family are invited to view her service on Facebook live by visiting the Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideon's International (www.sendtheword.org) or The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (www.cholangiocarcinoma.org).
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.kraftfs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.