Janet B. Murphy
Louisville - Janet B. Murphy (Covert) born Jan. 3, 1947 and member of Guardian Angels Church went into Our Loving Father's Arms on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3pm and is now reunited with her loving husband, Eugene Murphy. She is survived by her daughter: Laura Jean (Bob) Domek; grandchildren: Trenton, Tyler, and Sarah Domek; sisters: Judy Warth (twin), Linda (Joe) Schneider, Ruth (Tom) Moschel, Debbie (Phil) Burns, and Cleta Angel; and brothers: Joseph, Eddie, and Jerry Murphy.
Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home located at 1355 Ellison Ave. (at Barrett Ave.) on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1pm-8pm and Friday at 11:00am followed by a memorial service at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019