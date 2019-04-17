Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Janet Murphy
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Janet B. Murphy


Janet B. Murphy
1947 - 2019
Janet B. Murphy
Janet B. Murphy

Louisville - Janet B. Murphy (Covert) born Jan. 3, 1947 and member of Guardian Angels Church went into Our Loving Father's Arms on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3pm and is now reunited with her loving husband, Eugene Murphy. She is survived by her daughter: Laura Jean (Bob) Domek; grandchildren: Trenton, Tyler, and Sarah Domek; sisters: Judy Warth (twin), Linda (Joe) Schneider, Ruth (Tom) Moschel, Debbie (Phil) Burns, and Cleta Angel; and brothers: Joseph, Eddie, and Jerry Murphy.

Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home located at 1355 Ellison Ave. (at Barrett Ave.) on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1pm-8pm and Friday at 11:00am followed by a memorial service at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
