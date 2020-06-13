Janet B. "Jan" Wright
Janet B. "Jan" Wright

Louisville - Janet B. "Jan" Wright, age 84, passed away on June 7, 2020.

Born to the late Charles Bouchard and Ethel Barrett, Jan is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth E. Wright. Here to carry on her memory is her sister, Angela Bramer (Wayne), her brothers Johnny Bouchard (Joyce) and Charles Bouchard (Carol Ann), and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jan retired from GE as an executive secretary. Following that, she proudly worked at Brantley at Churchill Downs for six years. She will always be remembered for the love she had for animals, strays often found their way into her heart.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Jan's honor will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Jan will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

