Janet B. "Jan" WrightLouisville - Janet B. "Jan" Wright, age 84, passed away on June 7, 2020.Born to the late Charles Bouchard and Ethel Barrett, Jan is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth E. Wright. Here to carry on her memory is her sister, Angela Bramer (Wayne), her brothers Johnny Bouchard (Joyce) and Charles Bouchard (Carol Ann), and a host of nieces and nephews.Jan retired from GE as an executive secretary. Following that, she proudly worked at Brantley at Churchill Downs for six years. She will always be remembered for the love she had for animals, strays often found their way into her heart.A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Jan's honor will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Jan will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.