Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy



New Albany - Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019. Janet enjoyed doing projects around the house such as painting and gardening. She also enjoyed hosting parties and playing bunco.



She was born on September 25, 1951 in Nelsonville, Kentucky to Dorothy (Parrish) Clemons and the late Warren Clemons.



Along with her mother, Janet is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Jerry Kennedy; children, Michelle Churchman (Doug), Jeremy Kennedy; and siblings, Judy Edlin (Merle), Jackie Clemons (Patty) and Joanna Baker (Wait).



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with her funeral service taking place at 4:00 p.m. Private burial will take place in the Parrish Family Cemetery in Boston, Kentucky.



Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Eastside Christian Church (2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary