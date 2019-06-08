Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy Obituary
Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy

New Albany - Janet Charlene (Clemons) Kennedy, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019. Janet enjoyed doing projects around the house such as painting and gardening. She also enjoyed hosting parties and playing bunco.

She was born on September 25, 1951 in Nelsonville, Kentucky to Dorothy (Parrish) Clemons and the late Warren Clemons.

Along with her mother, Janet is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Jerry Kennedy; children, Michelle Churchman (Doug), Jeremy Kennedy; and siblings, Judy Edlin (Merle), Jackie Clemons (Patty) and Joanna Baker (Wait).

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with her funeral service taking place at 4:00 p.m. Private burial will take place in the Parrish Family Cemetery in Boston, Kentucky.

Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Eastside Christian Church (2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now