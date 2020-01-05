|
Janet Conley Horton
Louisville - 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 3, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Ky on December 29, 1948.
Janet was a former St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School teacher, civil servant with the Ky Dept. of Education, and small business owner. A graduate of Angela Merci High School and Spalding University student, she volunteered with the , Susan G. Komen Foundation and was a lifelong parishioner and volunteer at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed the beautiful beaches, family gatherings, and the arts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Margaret Sanders Conley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Charles Horton; daughter, Kristan Decker (Jerry); son, Chase Horton; grandchildren, William Decker, Anne Decker, Jade Decker, Asher Horton, Lily Horton; and lifelong friends and cousins, Susanne Lochner and Bernadette Herms.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020