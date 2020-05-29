Janet (Chapman) DrayerLouisville - Janet (Chapman) Drayer was born in Silvis, Illinois, on August 14, 1922, daughter of Edith and Harold Chapman. She was welcomed at home by her sister, Margaret (Peg), and the two remained close until Peg's passing in 2018.Janet attended school in Silvis and then high school at United Township High School in East Moline. Besides being an excellent student, she took tumbling classes, played on the high school tennis team, and enjoyed having roles in plays and musicals.After high school Janet attended two years at the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her college time was cut short after she met her future husband, Donald Drayer, on a blind date in February of 1943. He told her that night that he planned to marry her. Apparently, she was in agreement because they married October 10, 1943, and they enjoyed sixty-nine years of marriage. They had three children: Nancy Drayer of Sterling, Illinois; Diane Justice of Friendsville, Tennessee; and Stephen Drayer of Houston, Texas. Diane has two daughters: Laura (Mark) Randa, mother of Ethan and Isabelle; and Ashley (Romeo) Ponteres, mother of Romeo Justice (RJ).Shortly after Janet and Donald married he went to Europe to serve in the Army during World War II. Janet chose to stay home and work to save money to set up house-keeping when Don returned from the service. They continued to live in Silvis and East Moline, Illinois, until 1973, when Don transferred to the International Harvester plant in Louisville, Kentucky.In Kentucky, Janet found involvement with the Newcomers organization and P.E.O. to be good sources of friendship. She also developed a keen interest in golf and honed her skills in leagues in Louisville and later during winters spent in Florida. She was fortunate enough to get a hole-in-one at Cross Creek Country Club in Ft. Myers, Florida, an accomplishment regrettably not duplicated by her husband.In 2010 Janet and Don moved to the Cornell Trace neighborhood in eastern Louisville. Besides keeping up with many friends at Christ Church United Methodist, Janet thoroughly enjoyed socializing with and involving herself in activities with her many wonderful neighbors at Cornell Trace. Especially during the last couple years Janet has used and very much appreciated the services of many caregivers from Helping Hands. The whole family values their friendship and care, as well as the many acts of kindness and help from her church and Cornell Trace friends. Also, the family wishes to thank Hospurus for the services and care they provided.Janet was an involved and loving mother, a devoted wife and partner to Donald, and an interested and supportive grandmother and great-grandmother. She made friends easily throughout her life, and she involved herself non-intrusively with cards, notes, calls, and conversations to honor special occasions and needs in their lives. She was a positive person who truly appreciated the many kindnesses people returned to her. Those of us who have known her have been lucky and are better people because of her influence and presence. She passed away on May 21, 2020, and a graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville was held on May 23.