Janet Grace (Hines) Johnson
Louisville - Janet Grace (Hines) Johnson, 70, was born October 30th, 1948 in Louisville, KY and died October 28th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Rolling Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Albany, IN. After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, God saw best that it was time for Janet to rest in eternal peace. Janet was a life-long member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, where she served in numerous ministries during her early adult life. She was a retired educator, having worked 30 years at various elementary schools in the Jefferson County Public School system, as a teacher and Guidance Counselor. Janet will be remembered for her compassion and love for children and their educational and social welfare. She was a member of several civic, social, service and athletic organizations, such as the Newburg Tennis Association, Louisville Tennis Club and Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority, Inc.. Janet was an avid tennis player, pool shark, and bid whist Champion and was always ready to sample a "good meal". Janet embraced her Native American heritage with great pride and humility. She included the Wampanoag Tribe culture in her daily walk of life as well as instilled it in her daughter and grandson. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Frederick and Bertha Hines and one sister Brenda Richerson.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Johnson; daughter Dr. Janell M. Payne and grandson, Joshua Anderson (Atlanta, GA); brother, Frederick Shaw Hines, Jr. (Chesterfield, VA); sister, Marjorie Seagraves (Mashpee, MA); step-children, Michael Smithers, Sr. and Lori Haun (Fred) and a host of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, family and friends.
Visitation for Janet Johnson will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 pm. Doors will close promptly at 4 pm to begin the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019