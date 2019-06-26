|
|
Janet K. Terry
Louisville - 72, passed away on June 23, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her Daughter, Donna Terry, and Grandson, Matthew Terry.
Janet is survived by her Husband of 54 years, Albert Terry; Daughters, Kim Terry, Shawn Terry, Charlene Terry, Michelle Terry; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). Her Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday at 11:30 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019