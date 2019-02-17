|
Janet Lee Hippelheuser Byrd
- - BYRD, Janet Lee Hippelheuser, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday night, Feb. 13, 2019. She was the wife of Eric John Byrd, and shared almost 39 years together. Jan was a preschool teacher for over 25 years. She loved crafting, painting, sewing, crochet, and gardening. She will be remembered for her storytelling and the joy she brought as Lady Violet. Jan is survived by her husband Eric; sister, Diane Elliot; her son Chris and wife Stacey, and cupcake Avienda; her daughter Kim and husband Ryan, bubby Oliver and soon to be lollipop, Emma Janet. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Oleika Shrine Temple, 326 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 from 3-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the National . Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, KY handling.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019