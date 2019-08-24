Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Janet Lee Melton


1933 - 2019
Janet Lee Melton

Louisville - age 86, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1933 to the late Edgar and Anna Cartuyvelles. Janet retired after formerly owning Melton Food Mart. Jan had a heart of gold. She lived her life putting everyone first, her family, friends, and co-workers.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harris Melton, Jr.; sister, Joyce Ohlman; and fur child, Taffy.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Cheatham (Wayne), Joe Melton III (Cathy), Robin Vincent (Doug), and Brad Melton; brother, Richard Cartuyvelles (Robin); five grandchildren, Keena Cheatham (Emily), Kam Cheatham, Kolin Cheatham (Celine), Joe Melton IV, and Sara Melton; one great-grandchild, Duke Cheatham; and fur child, Annie.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Entombment will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (kyhumane.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
