Janet Lile
Louisville - Janet L. (Gilpin) Lile 73, passed away Sunday surrounded by her family. She retired after 48 years at Knott Shoes .She is preceded in death by her husband Mike, parents Earl and Margaret Gilpin, sister Margie, son-in-law Chuck Goodson and precious granddaughter Sydney .
She is survived by her 2 daughters Melissa Goodson and Meredith Haverly. Grandchildren Michael Lile, Bailee Hayden and Ashton Haverly, all who were the center of her life. Also survived by her brother Martin Gilpin, special sisters Carla Blair and Beverly Van Norman. Brother -in-law Bill Lile and others who were just like family, the John Knotts family and her wonderful neighbors.
Her funeral service will be 11 am Thursday at Owen Funeral home 5317 Dixie Hwy., visitation will be 1 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.
Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019