|
|
Janet Linda Knipp
Louisville, KY - Janet Linda Knipp, 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
She was born on July 29, 1948 in Wurzburg, Germany to Richard and Mary (Roche) Conway. She retired from Walgreens after 17 years of service.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Knipp Anderson & Katie Knipp (Page) Mills, two grandchildren, Sarah L. Geisler & Gabriel H. Mills, sister, Kathleen (Joe) Taylor and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Austin Geisler and brother, Richard H. Conway, Jr.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a Funeral Ceremony to follow at 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019