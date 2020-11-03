1/1
Janet Marie Bischoff Grolmes
1940 - 2020
Janet Marie Bischoff Grolmes

Simpsonville - Born October 13, 1940, died November 2, 2020.

Daughter of Viola and Leslie Bischoff. Lifelong companion of Michael A. Grolmes. Mother of Michael A. Grolmes Jr., Joseph L. Grolmes (Anita), James M. Grolmes (Chris), Jennifer L. McCluskey (John), and Jeanne Marie Craig (Jeff). Loving Grandmother to Lindsey, Matthew, Natalie, Johanna, Emma, Anthony, Pilar, Sean, and Jakob. Good friend to all. A magnificent lady.

A celebration of her life for friends and family will be arranged at a later date as conditions permit. Shannon Funeral Home is in Charge of Arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 3, 2020
Janet was such a dear cousin. I have missed her so over the last years. I am certain she had a beautiful reunion with little Michael, her parents and brother, Donald. Prayers for those who are left and will one day join this precious soul. Cousin Cheryl Magruder Myers
Cheryl Myers
Family
