Janet Marie Keene
Louisville - Janet Marie Keene, 69, joined her Heavenly Father, on November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 40 years Patrick Keene, three beloved children Scott Peniston, Andrea Burlingame (Matt), Brandon Keene (Brenda), her cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Kylee, Teeghan and Reagan, her siblings Dennis Newton (Linda), Paula Richardson (Jerry), Sandy Newton and sister-in-law Marilynn Newton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
A mass will be held at St. Athanasius with burial to follow at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown, KY. Due to COVID restrictions a visitation will be held at a later date and shared via social media.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.