Janet Marie Keene
Janet Marie Keene

Louisville - Janet Marie Keene, 69, joined her Heavenly Father, on November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 40 years Patrick Keene, three beloved children Scott Peniston, Andrea Burlingame (Matt), Brandon Keene (Brenda), her cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Kylee, Teeghan and Reagan, her siblings Dennis Newton (Linda), Paula Richardson (Jerry), Sandy Newton and sister-in-law Marilynn Newton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

A mass will be held at St. Athanasius with burial to follow at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown, KY. Due to COVID restrictions a visitation will be held at a later date and shared via social media.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
