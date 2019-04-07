|
|
Janet R. Needy
Louisville - 78, passed away April 3, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital.
She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husbands Frank Reeves and Lindol DeWeese; father, Andrew John Wermuth, and her mother, Bernice Smith Wermuth.
She is survived by her husband Don L. Needy; her children, Laura Davis (Scott), Larry Reeves, Lisa Miller, Andy Reeves (Sandi), Don R. Needy (Rose), Patricia Kinsella (Don Lawson), Jane Needy, Tim DeWeese, Debbie DeWeese (Benham), and Mark DeWeese; Her sisters, Jo Ann Wilson and Mary Roth; as well as 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 A.M.
Both Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway 40216.
After services burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, KY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019