Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Needy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet R. Needy


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet R. Needy Obituary
Janet R. Needy

Louisville - 78, passed away April 3, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital.

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Frank Reeves and Lindol DeWeese; father, Andrew John Wermuth, and her mother, Bernice Smith Wermuth.

She is survived by her husband Don L. Needy; her children, Laura Davis (Scott), Larry Reeves, Lisa Miller, Andy Reeves (Sandi), Don R. Needy (Rose), Patricia Kinsella (Don Lawson), Jane Needy, Tim DeWeese, Debbie DeWeese (Benham), and Mark DeWeese; Her sisters, Jo Ann Wilson and Mary Roth; as well as 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 A.M.

Both Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway 40216.

After services burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, KY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now