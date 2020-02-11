Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Janet Smith Redmon Obituary
Janet Smith Redmon

Louisville - Janet Smith Redmon 72, passed away February 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She worked at HFH Development, Brown Foreman and Gould's Home Medical. Janet and her late husband were faithful members of Virginia Ave Methodist Church. Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years James Richard Redmon Jr. and siblings Randall Smith (Carolyn Rose), Judy Smith and Carolyn Isert (Gray).

Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory her dear children Stacey Kopeck (Chris) and Richard Redmon (Melissa), step-grandchildren Nolan and Neela Kopeck, siblings Rita Harding (Gordon), Sharon Meredith (Don), Myra Kruer (Merle) and Steve Smith (Greta) and many nieces and nephews.

A service to honor the life of Janet will be held Thursday, February 13th at 6pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will begin at 2pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
