Janet Stephens Karr
Louisville - passed away on May 6 at Franciscan Health Care Center. She was born in McCreary County, KY in 1936. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, W. C. Stephens and Nora P. Stephens, her ex-husband Duane Karr, and her loving companion, Bill Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Karr; her son Dennis Karr and his wife, Sharon; grandchildren Tara Karr and Erin Karr O'Brien; great-grandchildren Moira Karr, Molly O'Brien, Calla Karr, and Finn Patrick O'Brien; her sister Christine Chalek and her husband John; her sister Norma Beck; and her brother Lloyd Stephens and his wife, Carolyn; and nieces and nephews. Janet attended Lily High School. She began her working life working for Harlan Sanders at the original Sanders' Café in Corbin, KY. She married Duane Karr in 1953 and moved to Louisville. They divorced in 1974. After raising her children, Janet worked in various roles for Ransdell Surgical, CGR Medical and KFC/YUM Brands. She retired in 1997 and was celebrated upon her retirement with a luncheon with Mrs. Claudia Sanders in honor of her early service at the original Sanders' Café before Harlan Sanders became "Colonel Sanders." Her passions included listening to music, especially the blues, going to yard sales, reading, and visiting with family, especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All who knew her will recall her happy sparkling eyes, her wit and great memory of all things related to family and friends, and her wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family, the early morning, the birds in her yard, the flowers in her flower pots, Jeopardy on the television, her daughter's dog Maggie, and her son's cat Ripple. Her great-grandchildren brought great happiness to her heart and soul. Janet was a very kind and caring person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank all who cared for her in her final days, including the kind and caring staff at Franciscan Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218, on Saturday, May 11 from 10am. Visitation will be from 4-8:00pm on Friday, May 10. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .
