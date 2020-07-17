1/1
Janet Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Wilson

Louisville - Janet Wilson, 78, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lois Haag; and sister, Mitchelene Oswell. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Shelby Wilson; brother-in-law, John Oswell; niece, Jennifer Fay and nephew, Edward(Kate)Oswell. The Service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00- 6:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial Donations in Janet's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved