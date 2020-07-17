Janet Wilson
Louisville - Janet Wilson, 78, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lois Haag; and sister, Mitchelene Oswell. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Shelby Wilson; brother-in-law, John Oswell; niece, Jennifer Fay and nephew, Edward(Kate)Oswell. The Service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00- 6:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial Donations in Janet's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
