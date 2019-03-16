Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Janet Winebrenner
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Janet (Popham) Winebrenner

Louisville - Janet went to her heavenly home March 13, 2019. She was a very loving woman who was fiercely devoted to family. Anyone who entered her home was treated like family. She was gracious, stylish, fun-loving, very well-read, and nearly impossible to defeat in Scrabble. In seventh grade, she met and fell in love with Ed Winebrenner who she married in 1959, the year she graduated from Presentation Academy. She retired in 2005 from FAMCO, INC where she worked side-by-side with her husband.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Nola Popham; two brothers, Al and Brian Popham.

Left to cherish her memory is her: husband of 59 years, Ed Winebrenner; children Steve (Cheri), Derek (Sherri), Dawn, Rob (Becky); grandchildren Kristin (Daron), Cherith, Kara, Brooke (Milos), Nick, Don Ryan (Farah), Andrew (Austin), Alex (Alyssa), Max, Allison, Maddy; great-grandchildren Michael, Dylan, Brayden, Zoe, Greyson, Sofia, Leif; sisters Linda Burdette (Joe) and Paula Rodman (Eddie) and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

All services will be conducted by Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 12-8pm and Tuesday, March 19 from 10-12pm, with a service at 12pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hosparus of Louisville and ALS Association. The family would like to express their gratitude to the following: Caretenders and Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
