Janet Wulf Clark
Clarksville - Janet Wulf Clark, 72, of Clarksville, IN passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. in Jeffersonville.
Janet was a loving wife and mother and had a great love for animals. She retired from Aetna and Kentucky Hospital Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Sally Wulf.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald Clark; daughter, Cheryl Clark; two sisters, Sharon Rice (Bob) and Rosemary Smith (Bill); and two faithful felines, Layla and Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the no-kill animal organization of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019