Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Wulf Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Wulf Clark Obituary
Janet Wulf Clark

Clarksville - Janet Wulf Clark, 72, of Clarksville, IN passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. in Jeffersonville.

Janet was a loving wife and mother and had a great love for animals. She retired from Aetna and Kentucky Hospital Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Sally Wulf.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald Clark; daughter, Cheryl Clark; two sisters, Sharon Rice (Bob) and Rosemary Smith (Bill); and two faithful felines, Layla and Maggie.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the no-kill animal organization of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Center
Download Now