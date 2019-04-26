|
|
Janetta R. Davis
Louisville - Janetta R. Davis, 80, loving wife to Harry Davis, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born to the late Clifford and Stella (Johnson) Stevenson in Clarkson, Kentucky on November 17, 1938.
Janetta retired from General Electric and was a member of Louisville Baptist Temple.
Besides her husband of 44 years she is survived by children, DeWayne Sims (Karen), Sheri McNally (David), Sonya Miller (Ralph), Shannon Wheatley (Mike) along with grandchildren, Brooke Eisenback (Preston), Brandon McNally, Tyler Sims, Chris Miller, Justin Sims, Reece Sims, and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Haisley Eisenback. She will also be missed by her siblings, Damon Stevenson, Lucille Melton, Juanita Downs, Eula White and Delores Tidwell.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-7 pm and Monday from 9:00 until time of service.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019