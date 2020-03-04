Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Ann White


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Ann White Obituary
Janice Ann White

Louisville - Janice Ann White, 70, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.

She was born June 20, 1949 in Trenton, TN to the late Ralph and Vernice Glisson Garland. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Johnny B. White.

She is survived by her children, John David White (Amy), Carla Sieckert, and Cory White (Nicole); grandchildren, Julia (Cameron), Tori, Nolan, Tyler, Morgan, Kendall, and Phoenix; great-grandchild, Macy.

A celebration of Janice's life will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 Am at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Avenue with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will take place on Sunday, from 1 to 6 PM.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.Kentucky.HDSA.org.

Please leave a condolence for the family at www.archlheadycralle.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -