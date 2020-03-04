|
|
Janice Ann White
Louisville - Janice Ann White, 70, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.
She was born June 20, 1949 in Trenton, TN to the late Ralph and Vernice Glisson Garland. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Johnny B. White.
She is survived by her children, John David White (Amy), Carla Sieckert, and Cory White (Nicole); grandchildren, Julia (Cameron), Tori, Nolan, Tyler, Morgan, Kendall, and Phoenix; great-grandchild, Macy.
A celebration of Janice's life will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 Am at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Avenue with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will take place on Sunday, from 1 to 6 PM.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.Kentucky.HDSA.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020