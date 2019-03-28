Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Following Services
Louisville - 66, passed away March 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Stephen White; children, Steven Livas, Lem Livas (Gina) and Candy Bonmon (Brian); brothers, David Branch, Sr., and Michael Branch (Renee); grandchildren, Kellie Hunter and Malik Merriweather; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 with funeral service to follow at St. Stephen Church, 1008 S. 15th St. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
