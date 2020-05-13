Janice DeSpain
Brandenburg - Mrs. Janice Marie DeSpain, age 82, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Diversicare Providence in New Albany, IN. Janice was born on November 8, 1937, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of George and Irma Phillips. She drove a school bus for Jefferson County Public Schools for many years and retired from the Cabinet for Families and Children Community Based Services in Brandenburg, as a secretary. Janice also owned and operated By-Pass Liquors in Brandenburg. She was always known for her infectious smile and beautiful heart.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, George and Irma Phillips; and her sister, Delores Mohon. She is survived by four children, Danny DeSpain and his wife, Cindy, Steve DeSpain and his wife, Melinda, Patty Kaufman and her husband, Mickey, and Joey DeSpain and his wife, Krissy; eight grandchildren, Brian DeSpain, Jennifer Wright, Christy Elkin, Brittany Stilger, Jill McCall, Sara Kaufman, Aly DeSpain and Tala DeSpain; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held for Janice's immediate family only, due to health concerns. Burial will be in Parr-Frans Cemetery in Battletown, KY. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association online at https://www.alz.org. or to Kindred Hospice, 391 Quartermaster Court, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2020.