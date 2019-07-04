Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Janice Earle Wilson Stith

Janice Earle Wilson Stith
Janice Earle Wilson Stith

Louisville - Janice Earle Wilson Stith, 80 passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She was the former Janice Horine, a retired admissions coordinator for Essex Nursing Home and a member of Mt. Holly Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband William Stith, daughter Sandra Simms (Bryan), brother Michael Horine (Judy), step daughters Kim Allen (Tony) and Tammy Stith, grandchildren Austin and Evan Black, step grandchildren Tyler, Tanner and Emily Simms and close cousin Carol Brummett.

Funeral service 6 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Visitat 2 to 6 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
