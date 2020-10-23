1/1
Janice Fante Lewis
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Fante Lewis

Louisville - Janice Fante Lewis, age 83, of Louisville died at 10:55 pm on October 19, 2020 at Barton House Senior Living. She was born in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood to the late Raymond & Bertha (Bachman) Fante on December 10, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace "Kelly" Lewis, son Stephen Martin Lewis and first-born grandchild Nicole Lewis Yarber. She is survived by her son, Brian Lewis (Theresa), her daughters Amy Bramer (Doug), Ellen Hadaway (Stacy), Sharon Kremer (Craig), 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Jan was a devoted parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir and quilting with friends. The family would like to thank the nurses & staff at Barton House for their loving care and commitment over the past several years. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26 from 4-8 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave.Funeral Mass to be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 27 at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave. Burial following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza, Louisville, Ky 40217. Www.bossefh.com/obituary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved