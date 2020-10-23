Janice Fante Lewis
Louisville - Janice Fante Lewis, age 83, of Louisville died at 10:55 pm on October 19, 2020 at Barton House Senior Living. She was born in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood to the late Raymond & Bertha (Bachman) Fante on December 10, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace "Kelly" Lewis, son Stephen Martin Lewis and first-born grandchild Nicole Lewis Yarber. She is survived by her son, Brian Lewis (Theresa), her daughters Amy Bramer (Doug), Ellen Hadaway (Stacy), Sharon Kremer (Craig), 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Jan was a devoted parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir and quilting with friends. The family would like to thank the nurses & staff at Barton House for their loving care and commitment over the past several years. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26 from 4-8 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave.Funeral Mass to be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 27 at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave. Burial following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza, Louisville, Ky 40217. Www.bossefh.com/obituary