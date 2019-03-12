|
Janice "Jan" Freudenberger
Louisville - Janice "Jan" Freudenberger, 76, went home unexpectedly to the arms of her heavenly father on March 9, 2019. She died surrounded by her loving family.
Janice was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother "memom" and great grandmother. She proudly served as a military wife, meticulous homemaker and avid gardener. Janice touched the lives of everyone she met and will be best remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit and unwavering faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, the love of her life, Henry A. Freudenberger. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jack), and sons Keith (Tammie), Dennis (Cheryl) and Chris (Lisa); grandchildren Andrea, Cory, Kristin, Aubrey, Ryan, Jennalee, Riley, Heather, Blake and Austin; 12 great grandchildren; sister Jewell (Earl); brothers Randy (Susie) and Gary (Gail), sister in law Pat Brown along with many other family members.
Her funeral service will be at 11am on Thursday, March 14th at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13th from 3pm to 8pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019