Janice Harwell SullivanLouisville - Janice Harwell Sullivan, 67, of Louisville, passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born in Ward, Alabama on January 18, 1953 to the late Thomas Melvin and Dorothy "Sybil" Harwell.She was a dedicated teacher at Mother of Good Counsel and St. Mary's Academy for over 33 years. She touched the lives of many students and developed close relationships with so many teachers along the way. She was always so proud of her student's successes and catching up on their progress with their parents.Janice loved the outdoors and checking on the wildlife that visited behind the house. She loved gardening, the beach and may have been happiest when she was fishing off the dock at the cabin. She was always on the move, never sat still and called visiting Kroger her "happy hour" for the many students' parents that she would encounter.She was a fantastic mother and grandmother. Her grandkids adored their "Nanice". She will be so greatly missed.Janice was preceded in passing by her parents; and her sister, Kaye Jones.She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bart Sullivan; children, Ryan Sullivan (Rachel), Rush Sullivan (Dani), and Holly Flowers (Daniel); grandchildren, Rush, Holland, Jackson, and Layla; siblings, Tommy Harwell (Jean), Faye Harwell, and Charles Harwell (Stephanie).A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, from 12:00 to 3 PM, at Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Social distancing rules will be observed and additional instruction will be provided upon arrival. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. A private family service will follow after.In lieu of customary expressions donations can be made in Janice's honor to St. Jude or Kosair Charities.