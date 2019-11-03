Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Louisville - Janice Hopkins, 78 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

She was a retired teacher from Ascension School and a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Parish where she served as a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy, Spalding College and Bellarmine University. She was a Kentucky Colonel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. & Evelyn Monahan and her brother, John M. Monahan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Art Hopkins, her loving daughter, Brenna Langenau (David), her grandsons, Derek and Daniel Langenau, her sisters, Kathy Mardis (Eddie) and Marianne Edwards, her brothers, Richard Monahan (Wanda) and Dennis Monahan, a niece and nephews and a great niece and nephew and many cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6th from 3-8pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In Lieu of Flowers the family requests that contributions in Janice's memory be made to Presentation Academy and Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
