Janice L. "Jan" Holtman
Janice L. "Jan" Holtman

Jeffersonville - Janice L. "Jan" Holtman, 67, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her residence. She retired from Clark Memorial Hospital and had previously worked at Audubon Hospital, where she was a Registered Nurse. Jan was a graduate of Presentation Academy, IU Southeast, and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member of The Cathedral of Assumption in Louisville, KY.

She is survived by 3 sisters: Chris Holtman of Jeffersonville, Donna Lecher (Ronnie) of Greensburg, IN, and Anita Spoelker (David) of Louisville, KY; 2 brothers: Mark Holtman (Jeanette) of Nashville, TN, and Greg Holtman (Cindy) of Brownsburg, IN; nieces and nephews: Sarah Fry, Amy Egg, Michelle Gnebba, Nick Holtman, Zack Holtman, Sam Holtman, Anna Holtman, Robin Holtman, Ryan Spoelker, Dane Spoelker, Doug Spoelker, Hanna Spoelker, Kim Jansen, Matt Holtman, Jake Holtman, and Jon Holtman, plus 12 great-nieces and great-nephews. Other survivors include Jerry and Patty Clines (uncle and aunt) of Lexington, KY; aunt Ronnie Holtman of Louisville, and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Paul L. Holtman; mother Lois Ann Holtman; and great-niece Stella Spoelker.

Jan loved working in her yard and her flower garden; she loved her birds, especially "her hummers", and her IU Hoosiers basketball team. A lifelong Catholic, she was an amazing and devoted sister and aunt, and a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by all of us.

Her visitation will be 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 16, at Coots Funeral Home, 120 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville, IN and from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., Louisville, KY, followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. CDC guidelines will be followed (masks, social distancing) at both visitation and funeral Mass. Her final resting place is next to her beloved parents at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Paul and Lois Holtman Memorial Scholarship Fund (through Community Foundation of Southern Indiana) or to a local animal shelter of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
120 West Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
