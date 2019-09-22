Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Frankel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lee Frankel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lee Frankel Obituary
Janice Lee Frankel

Louisville - Janice Lee Frankel 86, a Louisville native, died September 20, 2019 at her home.

She as a band member while attending U of L, worked as a bookkeeper as well as an office administrator. She was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation and The Keneseth Israel Sisterhood. Her love music was part of her home, including playing piano for her family.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Lou".

Left to carry her memory are her children, Diane, Alan (Paula) and Susan; her grandchildren, Jenny, Lamont, Teresa, Rebecca, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Ron, Aliyah, Sydney, Maddy and Amari.

Funeral services are Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 p.m., Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keneseth Israel Congregation, and Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now