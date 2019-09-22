|
Janice Lee Frankel
Louisville - Janice Lee Frankel 86, a Louisville native, died September 20, 2019 at her home.
She as a band member while attending U of L, worked as a bookkeeper as well as an office administrator. She was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation and The Keneseth Israel Sisterhood. Her love music was part of her home, including playing piano for her family.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Lou".
Left to carry her memory are her children, Diane, Alan (Paula) and Susan; her grandchildren, Jenny, Lamont, Teresa, Rebecca, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Ron, Aliyah, Sydney, Maddy and Amari.
Funeral services are Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 p.m., Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keneseth Israel Congregation, and Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019