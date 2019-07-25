Janice Lee Herndon



Louisville - Janice Lee Herndon was born on June 15, 1943 to the late William and Gertie Mae (Fulton) Geurin. Her husband Harold W. Herndon and siblings, Joan M. Carter (Rodney) and Jeffery Geurin preceded her in death.



Janice is survived by her son, Christopher J. Robinson (Rana), her grandchildren: Gabrielle Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Faith Powell, Tatyana Robinson, Jonathon Robinson, and Siana Robinson. Also surviving are her siblings, twin sister Janet G. Muller (Gunter), Maurice Geurin, Sr. (Claudia), and Lois Geurin Lacey (William). She is also survived by one niece and one nephew, step-children, step-grandchildren, cousins and friends.



She retired from the KY Cabinet of Human Services after 28 years of service, working with troubled youths in group homes and continued in this line of work as a volunteer after retirement.



She loved helping people and being around her friends and family. She will be remembered for her kind and open heart, her generosity and her smile. She will truly be missed.



Visitation will be 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 Virginia Ave, Louisville, KY 40211, with a celebration of Janice's life at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Green Meadows Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gladys Childress-Murray Nursing Scholarship at the University of Louisville.



To leave a special message for the family please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019