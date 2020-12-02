1/1
Janice Linville

Louisville - Janice Linville, 69, passed away November 27, 2020.

She was born April 19, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Shively Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarice and Ervin Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Linville; son, Matt Linville (Kelly); daughter, Jennifer Linville; grandchildren, Vivienne, Naomi, and Gwendolyn "Gwennie"; sister, Rita Burns (Rick).

Due to the pandemic services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kosair Children's Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
