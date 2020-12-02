Janice Linville
Louisville - Janice Linville, 69, passed away November 27, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was a member of Shively Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarice and Ervin Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Linville; son, Matt Linville (Kelly); daughter, Jennifer Linville; grandchildren, Vivienne, Naomi, and Gwendolyn "Gwennie"; sister, Rita Burns (Rick).
Due to the pandemic services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kosair Children's Hospital.